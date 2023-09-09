The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, was open to holding presidential elections in the middle of the war. Likewise, he blamed the Russian president for the death of paramilitary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and kyiv rejected Russian-organized local elections for this weekend in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said this Friday, September 8, that he is open to holding presidential elections amid the ongoing war in the country.

“I am ready for the elections. I mean, we are ready if necessary,” Zelenski said, adding that he was in favor of the presence of international observers so that, if held, the elections would be “recognised.”

According to the electoral calendar of the invaded country, March 31, 2024 is the date on which the voting should take place to choose a new president and April 21 would be the appointment in the event of a hypothetical second round.

People emerge from an underground crossing decorated with a United Russia party banner reading: “Through Donbas, where do you want to live!” ahead of local elections in Donetsk, the capital of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. © AP

However, the president accepted that the Russian occupation of the occupied territories is an impediment to holding the presidential elections and indicated that all Ukrainian citizens “should be able to vote.”

“The most important thing is that do with temporarily occupied territories. There are those who have been under occupation since February 24. They are also Ukrainians”: Zelensky

His remarks come on the same day that Russia launched local and regional elections on its territory and in occupied parts of Ukraine, in an effort to tighten its control over regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.

A woman walks past a shop decorated with a replica of a victory banner ahead of local elections in Donetsk, the capital of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, September 7, 2023. © AP

Voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions concludes on Sunday. The process has been denounced by kyiv and the West.

“It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to ignore”: Council of Europe

The Council of Europe, the main human rights body of the European bloc, was one of the institutions that criticized the votes.

For its part, Kiev said in a statement that voting in areas where Russia “carries out active hostilities” poses a threat to the lives of Ukrainians and urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called it a “sham”.

The Ukrainian government has denounced coercion of the population of the territories occupied by Russia.

In the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian residents and activists have denounced poll workers making home visits accompanied by armed soldiers, and most voters knowing little about the candidates.

People emerge from an underground crossing decorated with a United Russia party banner reading: “Through Donbas, where do you want to live!” ahead of local elections in Donetsk, the capital of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. © AP

“In most cases, we don’t know these Russian candidates and we don’t even try to find out,” a local resident told the Associated Press news agency.

Zelensky blames Putin for Prigozhin’s death

Volodimir Zelensky claimed on Friday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin killed the head of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in the August plane crash.

“The fact that he killed Prigozhin – at least that is the information that we all have, not other – also speaks of his rationality and the fact that he is weak,” Zelensky said.

Wagner’s militiamen were in the front line of fighting in eastern Ukraine, including the bloody battle for the city of Bakhmut.

A portrait of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash two months after launching his brief rebellion, lies atop flowers at the grave at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. © AP – Dmitri Lovetsky

Prigozhin died in a crash of his private plane between Moscow and St. Petersburg at the end of August, according to what was reported by the Russian authorities.

A week after the accident, the Kremlin said that investigators were examining all avenues, including “premeditated crime” to explain what happened.

A few days earlier, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, had called the suggestions, especially from the West, that the Kremlin had ordered the removal of Prigozhin, “absolute lies” and “speculation”.

Western tanks join Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ten Leopard 1 tanks are already in Ukraine and more are on the way, the Danish military agency reported in a press release posted on its website.

Meanwhile, the fighting does not stop in Ukraine. On Friday, a Russian missile strike killed a policeman and wounded at least 73 people, including nine policemen, Ukrainian officials said. And another attack in the southern region of Kherson killed three people.

With AFP, AP and Reuters