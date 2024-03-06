In Ukraineseveral explosions shook the convoys of cars transporting the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyand to the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, just 200 meters away in the Ukrainian city of Odessa . Fortunately, both leaders they emerged unscathed from the attackwhich is presumed to have been carried out by Russian drones.

According to information provided by private television SKAI, the explosions of the drones occurred about 150 meters from the convoy, as a result of a coordinated attack with russian drones.

Despite the scare, Greek government sources confirmed that Mitsotakis and his delegation are in good health . After the incident, both leaders held their scheduled meeting, although the Greek convoy had to deviate from its original route following the instructions of the Ukrainian authorities.

Mitsotakis described the experience during a press conference following the meeting, noting that the incident serves as a palpable reminder of the ongoing war in Ukrainethat it affects not only to the soldiers at the front, but also to innocent civilians.

Besides of stroke to the convoys, during the meeting of Zelensky and Mitsotakis reported a missile attack ballistics in the city of Odessa. This episode follows a series of recent attacks, including one the previous Saturday that claimed the lives of twelve civilians, including five children, when a Russian missile hit a residential complex in the same city.

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard outside the Ukrainian city of Odessa, in a file image. EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The vMitsotakis visit to Ukraine was revealed by Greek media on the same Wednesday, highlighting its objective of showing support for the President Zelensky and his government in the resistance against the Russian invasion. Although the meeting was marked by the tension of the attack, both leaders managed to carry out their conversations amid the adverse circumstances. With information from EFE.