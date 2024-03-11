The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyresponded in his address to the nation on Sunday night to the statements of the Pope Francisco in which the latter affirmed that Ukraine has “the courage to hold the white flag and to negotiate” when it sees that it is losing the war.

“If the Russian murderers and torturers do not advance towards Europe it is only because they are stopped by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands under the blue and yellow flag,” said Zelensky, referring to the national flag. ukrainian.

The head of the Ukrainian state added that “in Ukraine there were many white walls of houses and churches that are now burned and destroyed by shells.” russians”.

And this speaks very eloquently about who must stop for the war to end.

The statements of the Pope calling for the capitulation of kyiv have provoked outrage in Ukraine, where the pontiff has received criticism from civil society and the Catholic hierarchy of this largely Orthodox country.

