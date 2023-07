”Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like all of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave”. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, lands on Snake Island, who in The Black Sea was the focus of the initial stage of the war with Russia. Kiev lost and reconquered the island. “I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, every one of our soldiers for these 500 days”.