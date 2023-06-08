Zelensky said in an interview with the German newspaper “Bild” that, as the country’s president, he has the power to issue orders.

“I’ve never done anything like that. I never would have done that,” he added.

“I think our military and our intelligence services did nothing of the sort,” Zelensky said, adding, “I would like to see evidence.”

And the Ukrainian president confirmed that “we have absolutely no knowledge of this.”

Ukrainian involvement in the Nord Stream bombings