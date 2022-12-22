Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can boast a bewildering collection of appearances in parliaments around the world since the Russian invasion began on February 24, but until now he has never spoken before any of them in person. The United States Capitol received it this Wednesday night to listen to it – this time, not through a screen – in a special joint session that was announced as “historic”. And Zelensky picked up that gauntlet peppering his words with references to heroic episodes of the past: from the Battle of Saratoga, the turning point of the American War of Independence, to President Franklin Roosevelt, leader of the country for much of World War II, or the “resistance of the allies against the Nazis at Christmas 1944”. All of this led Zelensky to a conclusion: the battle that his Army is waging right now in the heart of Europe is crucial, and that is why his troops need “all possible help” more than ever. “We are in a position to change the course of the war,” he declared.

Dressed in his usual battle green uniform, Zelensky was greeted by the congressmen with four minutes of cheers and applause that delayed the start of his speech, a speech that he opened with the words “dear Americans” to make it clear that they, who support, like it or not, the defense of Ukraine with their taxes, was also heading. “Against all odds, Ukraine did not fall. It is alive and well, ”the leader proclaimed at the end of an intense day in Washington, in which he met with President Joe Biden at the White House. It was his first trip, a trip not without risk, outside the Ukraine since the start of the war. Saturday will be 10 months of that. “We defeated Russia. We are not afraid. No one should have it,” the Ukrainian president continued. “This victory should inspire the global community. It is also a triumph for the Americans. Europe is more united and freer than ever. Russian tyranny has lost its grip on us. And Russian citizens will be free too, but only when they defeat the Kremlin in their minds.”

His appearance came as Congress is considering passing, before Democrats cede control of the House of Representatives, an omnibus bill that provides for many things, including a $45 billion Ukraine aid line. “We have artillery, yes, thank you. It’s enough? No, honestly,” Zelensky said. “Your money is not charity, it is an investment in global security that we manage in the most responsible way.” The president had been looking for months for the pulpit that he finally occupied on Wednesday so that he could tell US lawmakers that his decisions “can save Ukraine.”

The final blow of effect of the president, who was previously an actor, came when he had been speaking for about twenty minutes and he took out a flag of his country. The yellow stripe was full of signatures that several Ukrainian soldiers had stamped the day before on the front of the Bakhmut front, a city in the Donetsk region of Donbas, where the hardest fighting is currently taking place against the Russian Army. He handed it over to the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who reciprocated with an American ensign. Both followed the speech from the upper rostrum, behind Zelensky.

Pelosi had received him an hour and a half earlier in the halls of Congress at the end of a busy day at the White House. Zelenski, who arrived by train at the Polish border to board a plane that landed in Washington at noon, met for two hours with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Later, both attended the press in a room in the East wing.

Pelosi led the joint session in what will surely be her last major appearance before leaving next week a position she has held twice (from 2007 to 2011, and since 2019). The Democratic Party lost control of the House of Representatives in the last midterm elections and its position is scheduled to be filled by California Republican Kevin McCarthy in the new year.

The veteran politician also drew on history, recalling that another “president at war”, one Winston Churchill, addressed the US congressmen at the end of 1941. She knows this, because her father was a member of the House when Churchill He then spoke on the same dramatic stage. “Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly moving for me to be present as another heroic leader addresses Congress in a time of war, and with democracy itself at stake,” he wrote in a letter encouraging his colleagues to attend. to Zelensky’s speech.

Despite Pelosi’s best efforts, the floor was not completely full. It’s Christmas week in Washington, and few in a Congress living out its last days before its renewal counted on still being in the city. As if that were not enough, a storm of epic proportions is coming to welcome the winter that promises to make travel hell through vast areas of the North of the country.

