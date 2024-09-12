Metropoles: Zelensky calls Brazil-China peace plan destructive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the peace plan between Brazil and China. The head of state is convinced that the proposed initiative is destructive.

According to Zelensky, he made an offer to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and also approached Beijing with a proposal to discuss a peace initiative together. “Why did you suddenly decide that you should take Russia’s side or be somewhere in the middle? (…) How can you offer “here is our initiative” without asking us anything?” the head of state was indignant.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader is convinced that Brazil and China have preliminarily discussed the peace initiative with Russia.

We are not fools Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

At the same time, the president said the word “fools” in Russian, although during the interview he spoke to journalists in Ukrainian. Zelensky also called Brazil’s proposals for dialogue with Moscow, as well as for mutual steps towards compromise, destructive.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Brazil and China propose holding new conference on Ukraine

In late May, Brazil and China called for a new conference on Ukraine that would suit both Moscow and Kyiv. A joint memorandum was published following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian Presidential Special Adviser Celso Amorim.

The countries insisted on equal participation of all parties in the dialogue, emphasizing that negotiations are the only viable option for resolving the crisis.

The document became the first international declaration signed by China on the issue of a special military operation. As Bloomberg noted, the content of its text largely repeats the principles of conflict resolution in Ukraine previously voiced by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Related materials:

Ukraine has decided on a country to moderate peace talks with Russia

Kiev wants to see India as a moderator in talks with Russia at a future international peace conference. According to the Ukrainian ambassador to New Delhi, Oleksandr Polischuk, India should not be content with the role of “postman conveying messages between Ukraine and Russia,” but should play a more “active role” in the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

At the same time, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated that New Delhi is not interested in this role. The diplomat also emphasized that the dialogue should take place with the participation of Moscow and Kyiv. According to him, in the process of negotiations it cannot be that all parties take a position and then tell Russia that this is a “collective position.”