O Globo: Brazilian President Lula da Silva refused to meet with Zelensky

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky offered to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but he refused. This is reported by O Globo with reference to sources in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

According to the publication's sources, the Brazilian leader did not agree to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, since the request for a meeting was made at the very last moment.

It is noted that Zelensky proposed holding the meeting during his stop in Brazil to refuel the plane on the way to Argentina for the inauguration of President Javier Miley on December 10. He made a stop at the airbase in Brasilia on December 9 and took off from there two hours later.

“Very rarely do such meetings take place at air bases, without preparation and prior approval,” said an unnamed Brazilian diplomat.

Earlier, Zelensky met in Buenos Aires with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. During a brief conversation, the Hungarian politician touched upon the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU and noted that the member countries of the association are constantly discussing this issue.