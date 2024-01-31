Syrsky and Budanov refused to replace Zaluzhny as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel General Alexander Syrsky, following the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic Kirill Budanov, refused to take the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valery Zaluzhny.

Zelensky changed his mind about dismissing Zaluzhny due to pressure

According to the British newspaper The Times, after pressure from other military leaders and international partners, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky changed his mind about dismissing Zaluzhny. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was summoned to the office of the head of state on January 29. During the meeting, Zaluzhny told the president that the situation at the front, contrary to the words of his advisers, was not so positive. After this, the commander-in-chief was asked to resign, but when he refused, Zelensky told him that he himself would sign the corresponding decree.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

After this, Zaluzhny returned to his office and announced his dismissal to his subordinates. However, due to pressure, Zelensky had to reconsider the decision, the publication writes, emphasizing that the United States and Britain expressed concern about the possible resignation of the commander in chief.

Syrsky and Budanov were named as possible successors to Zaluzhny, but both rejected the offer to take this post. Journalists for The Times noted that this forced Zelensky to abandon his original plans.

Sources from the British magazine The Economist claim that Zelensky offered Zaluzhny the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), but the general refused. It was alleged that Budanov was offered to take the post of commander-in-chief, but he “refused at the last moment.”

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

In Ukraine, the resignation of the commander-in-chief was reported

On January 29, several former and current politicians and journalists reported the resignation of the commander in chief. In particular, journalist Roman Tsimbalyuk, as well as Ukrainian politician Georgy Tuka, said that Budanov received Zaluzhny’s position. Subsequently, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Sergei Nikiforov denied this information.

In November 2023, Zaluzhny admitted in an interview with The Economist that the Ukrainian army would not be able to achieve a breakthrough. According to foreign media, the position of the commander-in-chief led Zelensky to horror and rage. After this, journalists and politicians saw a breakdown in relations between Zaluzhny and the president.