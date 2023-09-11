Zelensky said that he doubted the sincerity of the West’s support for Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky doubted the sincerity of some of Ukraine’s Western partners, who promised to always support Kyiv. In this he admitted in an interview with the Economist magazine.

“My intuition kicks in when I read or hear “We will always be with you.” At this moment I see that the speaker is not here, not with us,” said the Ukrainian leader. The publication noted that, while uttering these words, Zelensky spread his hands in a “gesture of disappointment.”