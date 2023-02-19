KIEV. The Russians «can’t go any further, they are not as powerful as they were before, now we are much stronger than them, we know that if we lose, we will lose everything: homes, children, parents. So for us it doesn’t matter whether it’s an old invasion or a new one. After what happened on February 24 last year there are no other compromises, international law has been violated, everything human that could exist has been violated. We are not afraid of them. No one is afraid of them, and it’s not going according to their plans.”

Words of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to Tg1. “We are preparing for a short-lived war – he adds – which will end in victory. For us it is very important not to freeze this conflict; this big mistake was already made after 2014». Kiev, “proposed a peace formula, which contains 10 points: we want to end this war with a victory for all of us, a victory for peace, which will be a historic victory and future generations of Russians will also thank us”. War “cannot last indefinitely, in the modern world it cannot last many years, because it is a war on the European continent,” he specified.



The Russians “are not as powerful as they were before, we are much stronger than them”. Europeans “must pray that Ukraine doesn’t fall, because it would truly become a European war. That’s why it must be stopped here in Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president mentions our country and thanks the former Prime Minister Draghi and the current one: «Italy has taken an important step, has given great support and has played a great role due to the fact that Ukraine has obtained the status as a candidate country for the European Union”. Italy «believed in it and looked at us as an equal country. I am very grateful to Draghi, I also had excellent talks with the new prime minister, the line of support with Giorgia Meloni has not changed, on the contrary … I am waiting for her, I know she is coming ».