Kyiv (Agencies)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations are underway on a second peace summit. He made the remarks in an interview with Indian journalists that was posted on Zelensky’s social media accounts on Monday. Zelensky also said he had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would support India hosting the second peace summit, as Kyiv hopes a country in the global south will host it. “But I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India, but to any country that would be positive about hosting a second summit, we will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the final statement of the first peace summit,” he said. The Ukrainian president said he had discussed all the points of the statement and the previous peace summit during his meeting with Modi on Friday.