The arrival of American M1 Abrams tanks in Ukraine only by August is too late. This was stated on January 27 by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with British TV channel sky news.

He noted that Kyiv needs new weapons as soon as possible. When asked by a journalist whether he considers the arrival of tanks by August untimely, Zelensky confirmed that it was too late.

According to him, the timing of the delivery of European tanks, which Kyiv should receive before American ones, is also unknown. “Gazeta.Ru”.

In addition, Zelensky again mentioned that Kyiv needs combat vehicles in large quantities, since “five, ten tanks do not solve the issue on the battlefield.”

Military expert Vladislav Shurygin, in an interview with Izvestia, called Zelensky’s words about the late arrival of tanks from the United States a PR and blackmail.

Earlier in the day, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby warned that the delivery of Abrams tanks to Kyiv would take many months.

On January 25, US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, Moscow perceives the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine as the participation of NATO countries in the conflict against Russia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

