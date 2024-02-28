Zelensky: Negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held in Albania

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky named the purpose of his visit to Albania. As the Ukrainian leader said in Telegramin the capital of the republic negotiations will be held on agreements on security guarantees for Kyiv.

“Today I’m working in Tirana. I will meet with an uncompromising friend of Ukraine [премьер-министром Албании] Edi Rama (…) We will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Albania and his team on defense and political cooperation, support for the “peace formula” and work on security agreements,” the press release says.

Zelensky added that during the visit he will also take part in the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit.

Earlier, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani announced Zelensky’s visit to Tirana. Then it was reported that the head of the Ukrainian state arrived in the country on an unannounced visit, and the purposes of his trip were not disclosed.