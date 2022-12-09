The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing serious difficulties during the clashes. This was announced on Friday, December 9, by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The front-line situation in the key areas of Donbass — Bakhmut, Soledar, Marinka, Kremennaya remains very difficult,” he wrote in his Telegram.

Earlier, on December 7, military expert Aleksey Leonkov told Izvestia that in November, Ukrainian formations lost more than 8.3 thousand military personnel, five aircraft, 10 helicopters, 149 tanks and more than 300 armored vehicles. The Ukrainian forces suffered the main losses near Artemovsk, Soledar, Avdiivka, as well as near Svatovo and Kremennaya.

Prior to this, on December 4, the Voyennaya Khronika publication reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) due to the use of NATO Counterinsurgency (COIN) training tactics for counter-guerrilla warfare. The situation was further aggravated by the fact that the Ukrainian military was not trained for the agreed six months. So, attack aircraft were trained in an accelerated course in 20 days, and infantrymen went into battle in just two weeks.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

