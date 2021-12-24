The criminal prosecution against the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is the result of a political order from the country’s authorities. Vyacheslav Chechilo, a political scientist and editor-in-chief of Capital.ua, said this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

At the same time, the expert called the final initiator of the case the closest circle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, since there Poroshenko, according to Chechilo, is considered the main political opponent.

And this, paradoxically, is true, because Zelensky is now playing in the same political field as Poroshenko. Bolivar cannot stand two of the “patriotic” electorate Vyacheslav Chechilopolitical scientist and editor-in-chief of Capital.ua edition Vyacheslav Chechilo

Chechilo also stressed that all criminal cases in Ukraine are “100% political”, and there is a political order behind them, since representatives of the elite are imprisoned only if there is a political decision of the authorities, when there is a will to implement this decision.

Criminal case may benefit Poroshenko

The expert believes that Poroshenko “undoubtedly has” a political future in Ukraine, and he rated his chances of continuing his political career higher than those of Zelensky. “Poroshenko has money, has his own strong political party, and has a loyal group of voters. Whereas Zelensky has only a position and nothing else, ”the political scientist emphasized.

Chechilo said that by trying to put Poroshenko in jail, the Ukrainian authorities “of course, will again show their inefficiency and inability to do anything more than idle chatter.” “Poroshenko will not be imprisoned, and the fact that the Ukrainian politician does not kill him makes him stronger,” the source of Lenta.ru is convinced.

At the same time, the expert found it difficult to say which strategy Poroshenko will now choose, but he is sure that it will turn out to be non-standard, since the former president, in his opinion, is “an experienced politician who has become adept at intrigues.” However, Chechilo is sure that Poroshenko will not voluntarily go to prison, and if the prospects of arrest are real, he will not return to the country.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office confirmed plans to arrest Poroshenko

The office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has approved the investigation’s petition for the arrest of Poroshenko with the possibility of posting a bail in the amount of one billion hryvnia (2.6 billion rubles. – approx. “Lenta.ru”) December 24. In addition, a closed session was held in the Pechersk District Court of Kiev. The judge agreed on the prosecutor’s petition for permission to detain Poroshenko for delivery to the court, where he will be elected a preventive measure.

The fifth president is accused of using his powers to break contracts for the purchase of coal from South Africa and, at Russia’s request, entered into contracts for coal supplies with the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Ukraine. At the same time, Poroshenko himself is abroad, he promised to return to Ukraine in the first half of January.