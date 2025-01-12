The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, criticized this Sunday the vacation that the prime minister of Slovakia has taken, Robert Ficowith whom he has been starring for weeks bitter crossroads of statements. Likewise, the Ukrainian leader has denounced the “dark intrigues” that link the head of the Slovak Government with Russia.

Fico, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December, accused Zelensky two weeks ago of “sabotage” finances of the European Union with its constant requests for help and the impact of the Russian gas cuts.

The Prime Minister has just enjoyed a holiday abroadas confirmed by the Slovak Presidency, after the NGO Slovak Media Monitor assured, according to geolocation data, that he had spent several nights at the luxurious Capella Hanoi hotel in Vietnam. Despite this, the Slovak president, Peter Pellegrini, has not given details about the location.

Now, Zelensky has ironically commented on the controversy unleashed by Fico. “It seems very good to me that the Slovak Prime Minister has finally returned from his vacation in a luxurious hotel in Vietnam and is now in Bratislava. “It must have been quite a challenge to go from living in luxury to trying to correct your own mistakes.”the Ukrainian president has declared on his account on the social network X.

“It seems to me that Fico made a clear mistake in believing that his dark intrigues with Moscow could continue indefinitely,” he added before ensuring that Ukraine offered all its help to the Slovak people during the period of adaptation to the absence of Russian gas transit and that the Slovak Prime Minister rejected the gesture “arrogantly.”

“Many in Europe warned him that doing nothing and waiting was not an option. Now, resorts to public relations, lies and loud accusations to deflect blame from himself to someone else. But the real problem is that he opted for Moscow, not for his own country, not for a united Europe and, certainly, not for common sense. From the beginning, it was a losing bet,” Zelensky concluded.