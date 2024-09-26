“We are preparing the second peace summit, we must end this war”, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “we need a just peace and we must protect Ukrainians from Putin’s evil“. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated this in the statement before his meeting with Kamala Harris at the White House.

“It is crucial for us to be fully understood and to work in full coordination with the United States,” Zelensky said. “We believe that this war can be won and peace concluded only with the United States”, he further underlined. Surprisingly, Zelensky will meet Donald Trump today, as announced by the tycoon and candidate for the White House.

There is no green light for the use of Atacms missiles

Joe Biden, “to strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities to strike” Russia, decided to supply long-range ammunition. At the moment there is no green light for the use of Atacms missiles to strike military targets in enemy territory.

“We have received a new aid package for 7.9 billion which will be of great support and I spoke with President Biden about the victory plan”, explained the Ukrainian leader before his conversation at the White House with the American president. And he remarked that “it is very important that we share the same vision of the future of Ukraine’s security in the EU and in NATO”, recalling the reforms that Kiev is making to move in this direction.

The Ukrainian president thanked Biden for “the strong support”: “We deeply appreciate the fact that Ukraine and America have stood side by side from the first moment of this terrible Russian invasion, your determination is incredibly important to us.”

“We stand by Ukraine now and in the future. I want to be clear: Russia will not win the war”, the words with which Biden welcomed Zelensky to the White House, thanking the Ukrainian president for having shared with him the plan for the victory.

The meeting with Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris met with Zelensky reiterating Washington’s support for Kiev in the war against Russia. Harris, in her speech before the media, stigmatized Donald Trump’s positions without naming the Republican candidate in the November 5 elections. “To be honest, I must tell you Mr President that there are those in my country who would like to force Ukraine to cede a large part of its sovereign territory, who demand that it accept neutrality and renounce security relations with other countries,” she said Harris underlining that “these are the same proposals as Vladimir Putin”. “And let’s be clear they are not peace proposals, but they are surrender proposals, dangerous and unacceptable,” he added.

“The United States supports not out of charity but because it is in our strategic interest,” he said again, assuring: “We will continue to give Ukraine the support it needs to succeed on the battlefield.”

“We must defend our democratic values ​​and stand against the aggressors, and we must defend the international order,” Harris added. “Each of these principles is at play in Ukraine, and that is why Ukraine’s fight matters to the American people.” “.

“Putin’s aggression is not only an attack on the Ukrainian people – continued the vice president – it is also an attack on the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. History has shown us – she continued – that if we allow aggressors like Putin to take land with impunity, they continue to proceed. And Putin could set his sights on Poland, the Baltics and other NATO allies.”

Trump will meet Zelensky

“President Zelensky has asked to meet with me. I will see him” on Friday, September 27 “at 9.45am at Trump Tower.” This is the announcement made by Donald Trump. “What is happening in Ukraine is a shame – said the tycoon – too many deaths and too much destruction. What disturbs me is that Europe is contributing very little compared to what the United States pays. We have an ocean that divides us from Russia, Europe doesn’t have it. European countries should start paying like us, I have already said this when talking about NATO: ‘You have to pay’ and they have paid”, he said, referring to the increase in defense investments. asked by president to the members of the Atlantic Alliance.