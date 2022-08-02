President of Ukraine Zelensky met with Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Kyiv. About it informs press service of the head of state.

Zelensky thanked Poland for helping with weapons, in particular for the supply of Krab self-propelled howitzers.

He also expressed gratitude to the Polish authorities and people for their support of Ukraine and legislative initiatives aimed at helping Ukrainians who moved to Poland. The head of state recalled that Kyiv had adopted a similar law on special guarantees for the Poles.