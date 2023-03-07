Zelensky said he met with members of the ruling SPD party Klingbeil and Mützenich

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Telegram-channel that on Monday, March 6, he met with members of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) – party co-chairman Lars Klingbeil and head of the parliamentary faction Rolf Mützenich.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the FRG for its comprehensive support, receiving more than a million internally displaced persons, “leadership in the formation of a tank coalition through the provision of German Leopard tanks and contribution to the protection of the Ukrainian sky by transferring the highly effective IRIS-T air defense system.”

In February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the lack of military assistance for Kyiv. The chancellor called the statement of the Ukrainian leader ridiculous and considered that “there is no point in moaning about the scale of German participation.”

Prior to this, Zelensky complained about Germany’s unwillingness to help Ukraine with weapons. According to him, Scholz “has to be forced to help Ukraine and constantly convince him that this help is needed not by us, but by the whole of Europe.”