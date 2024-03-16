Russia hits Odessa with two missiles and causes a massacre in the Ukrainian city. At least 20 dead, in a toll destined to worsen given the over 70 injured, some of whom are in serious condition. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky promises a response to strike the most “vulnerable” Russia targets that have been identified, even as the country led by Vladimir Putin he is involved in the elections that will reconfirm the president in the Kremlin for a new mandate.

The attack on Odessa, two phases

According to the Ukrainian Southern Command, Russia used an Iskander hypersonic missile in the action. Iskander are short-range tactical ballistic missiles, designed to evade air defenses thanks to their hypersonic speed.

The reconstructions refer to 2 missiles launched by Moscow forces. The first hit a residential area of ​​the city. The second hit the area again during the rescuers' intervention. And it is precisely among these, as the photos and videos also document, that a high number of victims are recorded.

Zelensky promises revenge

Zelensky denounces “an act of despicable cowardice: two missiles were launched, the second of which hit when rescuers and doctors arrived on site. Among the victims and injured there are emergency paramedics and rescuers from the state emergency service”. In his evening message, the Ukrainian president assures that “our Defense Forces will do everything so that the Russian assassins feel our just response.”

In an increasingly complex war for Ukraine, forced to deal with a shortage of ammunition and Russia's push, Zelensky has no intention of throwing in the towel. The last summit with the leaders of the armed forcesand in particular with General Oleksandr Syrsky, according to the president has produced important results that will translate into effective actions.

Kiev's strategy for 'revenge'

We have determined “the most vulnerable points of the enemy, which can be used to inflict the greatest damage on the Russians. We will inflict this damage. The more the Russian state loses and the higher the price of aggression, the closer will be a just end to this war”, Zelensky's words after the summit with Syrsky, the head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov and the deputy commander in chief Vadym Sukharevskyi, responsible for drones.

Zelensky also met with some ministers, as well as representatives of companies of the military-industrial complex and institutions involved in the production of advanced drones. The Ukrainian president says that the drones “will have to have an even greater range and the attacks will have to be efficient and large-scale. We have determined the objectives and timing. No Russian terrorist act will go unpunished.”