President Volodymir Zelensky evoked this Saturday (13), in the Vatican, during his meeting with Pope Francis, “the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians”, before traveling to Germany, which announced a package of military aid to Kiev.

“I am grateful to him for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians,” Zelensky wrote on social media after meeting for 40 minutes with the 86-year-old Argentine pontiff.

Zelensky said that among the issues addressed is the fate of “tens of thousands of children deported” from areas of his country occupied by Russian troops, according to accusations investigated by the international justice system. He added that he also evoked the ten-point “peace plan” supported by Kiev several months ago, rejected by Moscow on different occasions.

According to the Vatican, during the audience, the leaders referred to the “humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine” since the beginning of the Russian intervention in February 2022. Both agreed to “continue efforts to support the population”.

Earlier, Zelensky met in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the head of government, Giorgia Meloni, amid tight security.

This is his first visit to Italy, a member of the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), since the beginning of the war.

– Military aid from Germany –

This Saturday, Germany announced a new plan for military aid to Ukraine, worth US$ 2.950 billion (about R$ 14.5 billion). The package, the biggest in Germany since the beginning of the war, according to the weekly magazine “Der Spiegel”, will include 30 Leopard-1 A5 tanks, Marder-type armored vehicles, anti-aircraft defense systems and surveillance drones.

“We all wish for a speedy end to this atrocious war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately it is not in sight. Therefore, Germany will give all the help it can, for as long as it takes,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

In recent days, Western countries have multiplied their announcements of military aid for Ukraine, which has provoked the ire of Moscow.

Yesterday (12), Russia described as “extremely hostile” the decision taken by the United Kingdom, the day before, to deliver long-range missiles to Ukraine and accused the British government of seeking a “serious escalation” of the conflict.

European Union (EU) diplomat chief Josep Borrell on Saturday called on other European nations to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons.

“The Russians are bombing from afar, so the Ukrainians need to reach … the same distance,” Borrell said after meeting Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba in Stockholm.

– Real war and war of versions in Bakhmut –

On the ground, both Russia and Ukraine claim advances in the Bakhmut region (east), where the longest and bloodiest battle of this war is being fought.

The Ukrainian army assured that “it advances” in “some areas” around Bakhmut and that “the enemy loses equipment and troops”.

The Russian Ministry of Defense assured, for its part, that its troops “liberated a neighborhood in the northwest part of the city of Artiomovsk”, the Russian name for Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Public Prosecutor’s Office said at least two people were killed, including a 15-year-old girl, and ten were wounded in a bombing in the town of Kostiantynivka, about 25 kilometers from Bakhmut.

Expectations for Kiev’s spring counter-offensive are rising, but Zelensky said last Thursday his army needed more time to launch a full-scale response.

“We are psychologically prepared”, but, under current conditions, “we would lose a lot of people”, he claimed.

A Russian Army Mi-8 helicopter crashed on Saturday in the town of Klintsi, close to the border with Ukraine, for causes not yet determined. The two crew members died, according to Russian rescuers quoted by the official TASS news agency.

One responsible for the Russian occupation of Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, assured that “two helicopters were shot down” in Russian territory. His statement has not yet been confirmed or denied by the competent authorities.