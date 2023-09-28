The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met this Thursday (28) in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, to discuss the sending of new packages of military aid from alliance member countries.

During the meeting, Zelensky requested an increase in the supply of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian defense forces, while Stoltenberg pledged to take this demand to NATO members.

The meeting took place a day after Russia accused Kiev’s Western allies of having participated in planning an attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet, on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia.

At the meeting, Zelensky emphasized the importance of securing additional air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, including power plants and the energy grid, which suffered significant damage during Russian strikes last winter.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian president also expressed his concern about the continued attacks on civilian areas, including 40 drone attacks recorded on Wednesday night (27).

“In the face of intense attacks on Ukraine, our cities and ports, which are vital for global food security, we need to exert firm pressure on Russia and strengthen our air defense,” Zelensky said.

“The world must witness the grave losses Russia is suffering if our shared values ​​are to finally prevail,” he said.

Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO has contracts worth 2.4 billion euros (about R$12.7 billion) in ammunition for Ukraine, including 155 mm howitzers, anti-tank missiles and ammunition for tanks. He stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine as a measure to end Russian aggression.

“The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we are to putting an end to Russia’s aggression,” Stoltenberg declared.

“Russia could lay down its arms and end its war today. Ukraine does not have that option. Ukraine’s surrender would not bring peace, but brutal Russian occupation would. Peace at any price would not be true peace,” added Secretary- NATO general.