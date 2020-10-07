President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on an official two-day visit on October 7. Together with his wife Elena, he visited Buckingham Palace, where he met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – Prince William and Kate Middleton. Messages about this were published on the Cambridge Twitter page, as well as on the page of the Ukrainian leader.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is in Windsor Castle during a pandemic, delegated her powers to her grandson and his wife. This is the first audience that Prince William and his wife have given at the palace since the quarantine began. As the edition notes Daily mail, the meeting took place in the luxurious throne room.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian president will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After this meeting, the signing of the Ukrainian-British agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership will take place

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba today, noted that “stability in Ukraine is important for European security.”

People-to-people contacts are always most important for countries. Friendly meeting and conversation with @KensingtonRoyal at Buckingham Palace. and have a shared vision on a broad range of issues. Looking forward to fruitful cooperation and successful projects together! pic.twitter.com/ifCLDTpHzS – Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) October 7, 2020

