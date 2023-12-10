Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with three leaders of Latin American countries on Sunday, in an attempt to rally support for his country.

Zelensky called on Paraguay and Ecuador to participate in the fourth meeting of national security advisers next January to implement his formula for peace, a 10-point plan.

During meetings with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Po, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Zelensky said he wanted as many Latin American countries as possible to join the initiative.

“The support and strong voice from Latin America for the Ukrainian people are very important to us,” the Ukrainian president explained to Noboa.

On Sunday, Zelensky attended the inauguration of Argentine President-elect Javier Mele.