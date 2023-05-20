Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit, according to Bloomberg News. Zelensky made the trip to Hiroshima on Saturday, aboard a French military plane. And while he is attending the Group of Seven summit, he is more eager to see other invited leaders hailing from what is often called the global south.

The Ukrainian President’s meeting with Modi was their first face-to-face dialogue since the war broke out in February 2022.