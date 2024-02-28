Russia, Zelensky and the Putinist lists

In a democratic country, a free Parliament should immediately ask Meloni for clarification regarding the announced proscription list of Italian citizens, considered pro-Russian, being prepared by Zelensky.



To the President of the Council of Ministers.

Interrogation

Given that: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of the G7 summit hosted in Kiev on 24 and 25 February 2024, thanked the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her support for Ukraine in the conflict against Russia and for the signing of the bilateral cooperation agreement between the two countries;

however, Zelensky himself, in a press conference with international journalists, stated that he knows that in Italy there are “many pro-Putinists and in Europe too” and that he is preparing “a list of them, not only regarding Italy, to be submitted to the European Commission”;

Zelensky added that he is asking Italy and other European countries to “silence” pro-Putinists, to “cancel their visas” and to “make your public understand that Russia is not only a threat to Ukraine , but for all of you”;

these declarations have aroused bewilderment and indignation in many sectors of Italian civil society, which have denounced a violation of democratic principles, of freedom of thought and expression and of respect for national sovereignty;

asks to know:

whether the Prime Minister is aware of Zelensky's statements and whether he agrees with them or rejects them;

what are the reactions and initiatives of the Italian Government in the face of such declarations, both at a bilateral and multilateral level, and whether a formal protest or the summoning of the Ukrainian ambassador to Rome is envisaged;

what are the criteria and sources used by Zelensky to draw up the list of Italian and European pro-Putinists and what are the expected consequences for the people included in this list;

what guarantees and measures are adopted by the Italian Government to protect the rights and safety of Italian citizens who express positions that are critical or different from the official ones on Ukraine and Russia.

Signed:

In the absence of a deputy or senator presenting the question, a simple citizen.