Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made statements about the upcoming counterattack, which his country promised to carry out.

Zelensky said that preparations had been completed for the attack, but warned that the casualties could be heavy due to Russia’s air superiority.

“In my opinion, starting today, we are ready (…) we believe with confidence that we will succeed,” the Ukrainian president added, in an interview published by The Wall Street Journal, today, Saturday, explaining that he does not know “how long this matter will take.”

But he warned that the attack would be “dangerous” without greater Western assistance.

“Everyone knows that a counterattack without air superiority is very dangerous,” he added.

Zelensky pointed out that only one weapon, the American “Patriot” air defense system, is capable of protecting Ukrainian airspace, calling for the delivery of more similar weapons to his country.

Before the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, scheduled to be held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, next month, Zelensky acknowledged that he had realized that it was impossible for his country to join the alliance with the continuation of the current Ukrainian crisis.

And he stated, “We do not want to be a member of NATO” during the crisis, adding, “We are very late. But tell me: how many souls are there in total at the top of Vilnius?”

He stressed, “If we are not recognized and if we do not receive a signal in Vilnius,” with a view to possible accession in the future, “I think there is no benefit in Ukraine’s participation in this summit.”