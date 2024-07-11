Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on his country’s NATO allies to lift “all restrictions” on strikes targeting Russian territory with Western weapons.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, DC, Zelensky said at a press conference, “If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save and defend our country, we must lift all restrictions.”

Zelensky during a press conference with NATO Secretary General in Washington

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that Ukraine could strike military targets inside Russian territory using British long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Strummer assured the Ukrainian president, during their meeting yesterday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, that he would continue the previous British government’s policy of supporting Ukraine in the current crisis.

Media reported that Starmer gave Ukraine a free hand regarding the use of the Storm Shadow missiles that London delivered to Kiev, stressing the need to use them in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Zelensky told Starmer at a meeting on Wednesday that he had read his comments on the Storm Shadow missiles, thanked him for “allowing” their use and called them “very powerful and high-quality.”