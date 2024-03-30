Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged that his country would continue targeting oil refining facilities in Russia despite the United States' request to Kiev to stop doing so.

Zelensky had warned that his country's forces may be forced to retreat “step by step” unless they receive more military aid from their Western allies.

The Washington Post's David Ignatius wrote in a column, citing an interview with Zelensky conducted on Thursday in Kiev, that the drone attacks are retaliation for strikes on the Ukrainian energy grid.

Ukrainian forces attacked more than ten refineries inside Russia with drones loaded with explosives during the past month, which led to a reduction in fuel production.

But the strikes have angered Kiev's allies in the United States who are concerned about rising domestic fuel prices in an election year, the Financial Times reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

Zelensky told the American newspaper: “The reaction of the United States was not positive in this regard. We used our drones. No one can tell us that you cannot.”

The Ukrainian president once again urged accelerated Congressional approval of more than $60 billion in military aid that has been pending for months.

Otherwise, he said, Ukraine would be forced to intensify its bombing of Russian military targets and critical infrastructure, including military airfields.

Zelensky stated, in a post on the “X” platform, Twitter previously, this week after speaking with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson: “We realize that there are different views in the House of Representatives on how to move forward, but the basis is to preserve the issue of aid to Ukraine.” as a unifying factor.”