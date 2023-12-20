At the end of 2022, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, looked at the New Year with optimism. His men had not only managed to contain the Russian invasion but had humiliated the Russian troops in battle. Vladimir Putin and they had pushed them back hundreds of kilometers, with which Zelensky and the military high command showed signs of efficiency and unity, and enjoyed broad popular support.

With solid financial, arms and ammunition support, provided by the United States, NATO and the European Unionkyiv was preparing an ambitious offensive for the end of spring, with the aim of breaking the Russian defense lines in the south, dividing the invading troops into two blocks and dealing them a hard blow that would lead to the Kremlin to the negotiating table before the end of autumn.

A year later, the promising scenario is about to collapse. The offensive failed to break the solid Russian lines in the south and, instead, Putin's army regained the initiative in the east and gained wide swaths of ground. Aid from Washington is being held back by Republicans in the Congress, and that of Europe has decreased considerably.

Even more delicate, protest demonstrations appear in several Ukrainian cities that, although they do not question Zelenskythey criticize corruption – an endemic evil in the country – and demand that all money and supplies reach the soldiers on the front.

In his early 30s, Miroslav Havrishchouk was the first speaker before half a thousand protesters gathered in a snow-covered Kiev square a few days ago. “This meeting has nothing political,” he told the Parisian newspaper Le Figaro, which recorded in its chronicle that the marches, which have been going on for more than two months, are not a protest against the war, but against the diversion of resources. and they are marked by the same message: “The money should go to the Army.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference in kyiv.

Friction with the high command

“We have enough so that they don't massacre us, but not enough to attack and advance,” lamented a Ukrainian officer on the front at the end of November when referring to the shortage of ammunition that, according to a report in the Madrid newspaper The country, arrives “by drip”. And although it is evident that this is due to the halt in foreign aid, the hardships deteriorate relations between the civil and military command, and are reflected in the street protests.

The disputes between the military and political command are public. “People are tired, everyone is tired and there are different opinions,” he said. Zelensky a month ago to a group of reporters, following the publication of an interview by the British weekly The Economist with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni. In it, the four-star general spoke in a pessimistic tone and said that the battle on the front had reached “a stalemate.”

Aware of the skepticism that his fight arouses both in his commanders and in his Western allies, Zelensky displayed candor a few weeks ago, in an interview with Time magazine. “No one believes in our victory like I do, no one,” he told the magazine. “Exhaustion from war spreads like a wave (…) in the United States, in Europe,” added Zelensky, recognizing that the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip “takes away focus” and distracts attention. and aid from the West.

The Ukrainian president is finding it increasingly difficult to keep tensions with General Zaluzhni under control. And rumors of mistrust skyrocketed on Monday, after the discovery of hidden microphones in the new office of the senior military officer, as well as in the offices of his group of assistants, according to an AFP report.

“Until now, Zelensky had been able to manage these differences, thanks to his good manners and his popularity, but the issue worries us more every day,” a European diplomatic source told EL TIEMPO last week in Paris.

An editorial in Le Figaro a few days ago delved into the issue of friction and tensions in the Ukrainian leadership. “President Zelensky openly distrusts Commander Zaluzhni, who is too popular not to be suspected of having political ambitions.”

Although abroad kyiv's allied governments understand that in the midst of war a general vote is impossible, Zelensky has been criticized in his country for having annulled the presidential elections scheduled for next March. To this extent, the editorial writer of Le Figaro mentioned the very “media mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitshko” who has denounced, the text adds, “an authoritarian drift” of Zelensky, the former comedian who has ceased to be the idol of everyone in Ukraine and in Western countries.

Ukrainian soldiers in an area recently recovered from Russian troops.

Help stops cold

Despite the friction that is growing in Ukraine due to the lack of supplies to the troops, the truth is that the problem does not seem to be internal: the greatest responsibility for these shortages lies with external allies, United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Since the beginning of the war, the Western powers have multiplied both military and economic aid, but in recent months the fatigue that Zelensky speaks of has been evident and the flow has slowed down dramatically.

Following the invasion of Russian troops, which began at the end of February 2021, Washington has transferred more than US$80 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support. The military component of that support amounts to about US$50 billion.

But this Monday, White House spokesman John Kirby declared: “We only have one aid envelope left” before the funds run out. This is a transfer of US$ 300 million, which Congress unfroze days before, an insignificant figure compared to the additional US$ 61,000 million that the Biden administration requested from Congress and that the Republicans – especially the hard-liners, followers of former President Donald Trump – blocked.

These congressmen demand that the White House toughen – even more than it has already done – measures against illegal immigrants, in exchange for reconsidering new support for Ukraine. Others are more radical and say, simply and plainly, that the United States does not have to continue spending money on weapons and financial aid to Kiev, and that instead it must convince Zelensky to negotiate with Putin, which would mean for the Ukrainians to resign, at least, to a good part of the territory occupied by the Russians.

Some international analysts blame Biden for not having made an effort in a political communication task in favor of helping Zelensky and his people. For Heather Conley, president of the German Marshall Fund and Russia expert, the Biden administration “has not had a deep conversation with the American people to explain why support for Ukraine is crucial.”

“This has left – adds Conley in dialogue with Le Figaro – an immense space for the pro-Russian and pro-authoritarian fraction of the Republican Party” which is part, says the expert, “of an international conservative ecosystem that Russia has deeply penetrated… .”.

As for Europe, the blockade is almost exclusively the work of one man: the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, a great friend of Putin. In the European Commission, the EU's executive body, major decisions must be adopted by consensus of the 27 member countries.

And that is the case of the new aid package to Ukraine for 50 billion euros (about US$55 billion), additional to the US$90 billion already allocated by the EU to its neighbor since it was invaded by Russian troops. Orban broke the consensus and blocked aid, while granting, as a major concession, his approval for the start of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Between those two allies, Ukraine has more than $150 billion in aid. Without these resources, military analysts predict that Zelensky's troops will collapse when spring approaches and the truce imposed by the harsh winter on the front ends.

Despite the disturbing outlook, things can still be straightened out. First, because the negotiations between the White House and Congress are going to continue, and it is not ruled out that Biden and his Republican opponents reach an agreement to save a good portion of the funds that the Administration proposed to support Ukraine.

And second, because in Europe the pulse also continues, and because, furthermore, not all aid from the Old Continent depends on the EU. In fact, several countries such as Germany and France – apart from the United Kingdom, which is no longer in the EU – have transferred direct aid, which already totals more than US$55 billion since the start of the war.

For Zelensky, for Ukraine and for the West as a whole, the best thing would be for the allies to overcome the obstacles and for aid to flow again. Doubts and divisions have done enough damage. As El País newspaper analyst María Sahuquillo wrote, “possible cracks in unity are already ammunition for the Kremlin, which has intensified its disinformation and propaganda operations about Western fatigue and awaits any sign of deterioration to talk about the political failure of United States and the EU.”

And if we add to this the risks of a victory for Donald Trump in the November elections, and the eventual victory of other radical right leaders in Europe in 2024, all of whom identify with Putin in his authoritarianism, there will be many reasons. party for the Kremlin when next year ends.

MAURICIO VARGAS

ANALYST

TIME