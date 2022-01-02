President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listed the directions of state policy for 2022, the key of which were vaccination against COVID-19, judicial reform and the fight against oligarchs. He wrote about this in an article published on January 2 for the magazine Novoye Vremya.

The Ukrainian leader called vaccination the first of the policy directions. He stressed that only vaccination will become “a prerequisite for forgetting about quarantine.” Also, the President of Ukraine promised that the country will be provided with vaccines and the most effective drugs for the treatment of coronavirus.

Zelenskiy noted that Ukrainians are tired of the pandemic, as well as of economic problems and “artificial and dirty political confrontations.” The Ukrainian authorities will try to save citizens from such a feeling, the president assured.

Zelenskiy considers judicial reform to be an equally important area of ​​work for the government.

“This reform is like a vaccine, but against the corruption and bias of judges. It is already clear: the resistance to the cleansing of the courts will continue to be insane. From dragging out the slightest procedures to trying to break the reform through the Constitutional Court, ”he said.

In addition, the head of state promised to continue the fight against the oligarchs in the new year.

“In May 2022, the most clear red line will appear – for those who have believed since the 90s that the state is their personal property. The anti-oligarchic law will begin to operate, ”Zelensky said.

Among other areas of policy, he identified the strengthening of the financial sector, the National Bank and anti-corruption institutions. The anti-bureaucratic reform will continue, and the second tier of the pension system and the “genuine stock market” will be launched.

In his New Year address to fellow citizens, the President of Ukraine called the end of the war in the east of the country the main pain and goal in the coming year. He also spoke about Crimea, saying that he does not wait “until the world will solve our problems,” so Ukraine took the first step, returning the peninsula to the world agenda.

At the same time, the citizens of the country expressed their indignation on the Internet at the festive address of the head of state. As journalists who studied user comments told, many Ukrainians pointed out the inconsistency of Zelensky’s words about the country’s achievements with reality.