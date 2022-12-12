Ukrainian President Zelensky told G7 leaders about three steps to achieve peace in the country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to the leaders of the G7 countries, named three steps that will bring peace to the country. Video posted in Telegram-channel.

The Ukrainian leader said the first step was to provide Kyiv with modern tanks, artillery, shells, as well as more rocket artillery and longer-range missiles. The second step is to provide support in achieving financial, energy and social stability in Ukraine in 2023, in particular, ensuring reliable protection of the Ukrainian energy sector from strikes.

The third step is the implementation of the “peace formula” proposed by the President of Ukraine earlier, as well as the convening of the Global Peace Formula Summit, “to decide how and when the points of the Ukrainian “peace formula” will be implemented.”

“Formula of the World”

Zelensky announced his “peace formula” during an online speech at the G20 summit in November. It includes ten steps that, according to the Ukrainian authorities, will achieve peace in the country. Among them are the cessation of hostilities, ensuring the nuclear, energy and food security of Ukraine.

Also, Zelensky’s new requirements were the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian energy resources, as well as the expansion of the grain deal.

Later, the Russian Federation Council stated that the Ukrainian “peace formula” contains unacceptable demands on Russia. According to Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov, this suggests that the Ukrainian leader is not authorized to make serious decisions on the current situation and is not interested in this.

According to the parliamentarian, the conditions put forward by the President of Ukraine indicate that he has no real relation to resolving the issue of the conflict, unlike the United States and the countries of the European Union.

This is not a speech by a real leader of the country, it is not serious Sergei Tsekov Member of the Federation Council from Crimea

The senator also noted that from the “peace formula” one can agree with only one point – the demand for justice.

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky said that Zelensky’s demands indicate that the Kyiv authorities are not ready for a real dialogue. The parliamentarian called it “a performance designed for Western masters.”

Zero constructive, maximum self-promotion Leonid Slutsky Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party

Russian conditions

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, put forward conditions for Ukraine, including the recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol, as part of Russia. In addition, the politician said that in order to resolve the situation, all “fascist criminals and shaitans responsible for atrocities against the Russian-speaking population” should be extradited, or an official trial should be held on them and a preventive measure should be chosen.

Related materials:

Kadyrov called the conditions offered by Kiev ridiculous. This is how he reacted to Zelensky’s statement, who called the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian energy resources, and the expansion of the grain deal as conditions.

See also Venezuela rejects inclusion in the US list of drug producing countries Ridiculous conditions for negotiations with the leadership of Ukraine. If Zelensky had been worried about his mobilized pensioners, he would not have used the word “conditions”, but would have knelt for his people, as he defiantly knelt down for his election as president Ramzan Kadyrov Head of Chechnya

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that Russia could end the special military operation (SVO) after achieving its goals.

The press secretary of the head of state added that it is possible to achieve the goals of the NWO through peaceful negotiations, but they are now impossible due to the position of the Ukrainian side.

Peskov also said that the special military operation could end at any moment if there is the political will of Kyiv.