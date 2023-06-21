Ukraine’s counter-offensive continues, but the main attack on Russia has not yet been launched. “Now our soldiers in the South and in the East are destroying the enemy, physically liberating Ukraine. This will continue in the future”, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening speech, underlining that “protection against terror means the destruction of terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the evil Russian state will never again have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine.”

KIEV: “WE ADVANCE, BUT THE MAIN ATTACK HAS NOT STILL HAPPENED”

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar contributed to taking stock of the Kiev counter-offensive in more detail. The Armed Forces of Ukraine “are gaining meter by meter. We advance in different directions, the enemy in such cases is on the defensive. In other areas, he is trying to attack, and we defend ourselves. We try to advance step by step, we can say that we are gaining one meter after another”, the words of Maliar. “The objectives assigned to the armed forces are achieved, there is general progress. In any case, the main attack is yet to be launched“.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov says the priority is to ‘stress’ Russian artillery and wear down enemy systems. “The destruction of Russian checkpoints, ammunition depots, fuel depots and food supplies is done by Ukrainian soldiers in an excellent way. Never has so much Russian military equipment been destroyed” as in this period.

UKRAINE-USA, NEW CONTACTS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London on the eve of the reconstruction conference. “We discussed the next steps to support the counteroffensive, to prepare for the NATO summit in Vilnius on the prospect of Ukraine’s accession and to increase global support for ‘our’ formula for peace,” said Kuleba.

MINE WARNING FOR EUROPE

“Europe will find Russian mines on its beaches”. This is the alarm raised by the Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, in video link with colleagues of the 27 meeting in Luxembourg, speaking of the consequences of the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. “There are things that can never be restored – he denounced – There are ecosystems that have been swept away in the Black Sea. This includes 20,000 animals that have probably died, including species that were only found in southern Ukraine”. For the collapse of the dam in the Kherson region, occupied by the Russians, following an explosion, Kiev blamed Moscow.

