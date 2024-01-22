Zelensky legalizes dual nationality for Ukrainians on the occasion of Unity Day

In a significant move in Ukrainian politics, President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) a bill to legalize dual nationality in the country.

This initiative, announced in the context of Unity Day, seeks allow Ukrainians in the diaspora to legally obtain a Ukrainian passport.

The announcement of this law, which still requires parliamentary approval, occurred on a symbolic date: the January 22a day on which Ukraine commemorates the 1919 union of the two state entities that divided Ukrainian territory at that time.

“I have registered today in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a key law that will make it possible to make significant changes in legislation and introduce multiple citizenship,” Zelensky said in a national address.

This law represents a substantial change in Ukraine's nationality policy, marking a before and after in the country's legislative history.

The Ukrainian Constitution currently only allows one nationality, even though many citizens hold two or more passports. This situation has generated controversies and demands for greater legal clarification.

A new era for the Ukrainian diaspora



This legislation has deep meaning for Ukrainians abroad and their descendants, facilitating the acquisition of Ukrainian nationality.

“All those who, in different waves of emigration, were forced to leave their homeland and ended up in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asian and Latin American countries,” said the president, highlighting the importance of this law for a diverse and global group.

Furthermore, Zelensky made special mention of “the foreign volunteers who have come to defend Ukraine”stressing that the law would allow them to feel like “citizens and not tourists” and have the “right to be Ukrainians.”

