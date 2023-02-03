“I think that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership this year,” Zelensky said after talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He added that further integration with the European bloc would inspire Ukrainians and give them “an incentive” to fight against Russian forces.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian officials and the European Union have a “mutual” understanding, adding, “Only a strong Ukraine and a strong European Union can protect the life we ​​value.”

Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter that Ukraine “is taking remarkable steps forward in fulfilling our recommendations, while at the same time fighting the invasion.”

On Friday, Kyiv will host a high-level summit between the European Union and Ukraine.

And in June last year, European Union leaders granted Ukraine the status of a candidate country to join the bloc, just months after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his forces to the pro-Western country.

But the road to full membership is still long, despite Kyiv’s optimism, and could take years.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned last May that it could take “decades” before Ukraine met the criteria and achieved full membership.

Thursday’s talks came a day after Ukraine expanded its anti-corruption efforts by raiding the homes of a wealthy man and a former interior minister, a key issue for Kyiv’s approval to join the European Union.

On this, von der Leyen said in a press conference with Zelensky that she was “satisfied” to see the anti-corruption campaign achieving “tangible results.”