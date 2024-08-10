“Today, repeatedly, (the commander-in-chief of the armed forces) prepared reports on the front, on our movements and the transfer of the war to the territory of the aggressor (…) Ukraine is proving that it is capable of exerting the necessary pressure: pressure on the aggressor,” Zelensky said in his daily address.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Russian forces continue to confront a Ukrainian incursion into the country.

And imposed Russia A broad security system in three border areas and mobilized forces to confront the largest Ukrainian attack Anti-tank missiles on Russian territory since the outbreak of war in 2022.

The Russian Nuclear Agency announced on Saturday that The attack The cross-border attack by Ukraine “posed a direct threat” to a nuclear power plant located less than 50 kilometers from the combat zone.

Russian news agencies quoted Rosatom as saying that “the actions of Ukrainian army It poses a direct threat to the Kursk nuclear power plant in western Russia near the border with Ukraine, adding that “at the moment, there is a real risk of strikes and provocations by the Ukrainian army.

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee revealed on Friday evening that it is about to begin “operations to combat… Terrorism In the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions… to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent the threat of terrorist acts carried out by enemy subversive groups.