“I’ve heard Berlusconi’s statements. I don’t know him personally, maybe I should send him something… I don’t know, what can I get him? Vodka? I have good vodka. If a case of vodka is enough to get Berlusconi over to our side, then we will finally solve this problem”. Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with La Repubblica on the eve of Giorgia Meloni’s arrival in Kiev, ironically refers to the statements of Fi leader Silvio Berlusconi about the vodka received as a gift from Putin.

As for the polls which say that 49% of Italians do not approve of the decision to support Kiev, the Ukrainian president replies: “If only 51% are against Putin, it does not mean that 49% are in favor of him. It is always like this: in every society there’s a huge percentage that just don’t care. I want to send a direct message: you too, if you were in our condition, would do the same things we do. It’s hard to understand that disinterest when someone enters your home and kills before your eyes. Unfortunately this is not a movie with a happy ending: they tortured and killed every single day. Here in Ukraine we are like the Italians, we eat the same bread, we have the same values, we too want to live in peace with our children. If someone enters your house and tries to kill you, you cannot remain neutral. I want to tell the Italians what we are fighting for: to survive. This is why Italians must understand that they cannot leave us alone, you cannot you do it,” Zelensky insists.