Zelensky “talks like a jazz jam session,” while Putin has no problem using vulgar language.

That and more was told to the BBC by the quoted freelance translator Irina Morgan, who, being bilingual in Russian and Ukrainian, is requested whenever a simultaneous translation of what the president of Ukraine or Russia is saying is required.

Providing that service with all the necessary nuances involves creativity and risk.

And it is that in high pressure situations, such as political and diplomatic meetings, or live speeches and impromptu statements, what the attendees or the audience listen to is their interpretation.

“It’s stressful,” he says. “I think those of us who do this are adrenaline junkies.”

Irina took up the difficult art of simultaneous translation after discovering that she was “just good at it.”

It happened in 1991 during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in Russia, when Ukraine declared its independence.

He worked as a journalist and, since there was no interpreter service for the Western press, he translated for them.

“I realized I could do it in real time, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Primum will not die

Like medicine, the first rule of simultaneous interpretation is primum non nocere, or “first, do no harm,” he says.

Getting the message across is the “minimum standard,” says Irina, “and then, of course, a good simultaneous translator will also project the flavor, the way of speaking and the idiomatic use of the language”.

“For that you need to apply not only your knowledge of both languages, but also your general culture.”

And sometimes it fails.

Irina recalls that on the world tour of parliaments, President Zelensky mentioned what is known as the Berlin airlift in the German parliament.

Initiated in response to the Soviet blockade of Western-controlled sections of the city in June 1948, it is one of the most potent symbols of the Cold War.

Irina had a hard time translating the name of the event because “I grew up in the Soviet Union and they didn’t teach us about that episode because it wasn’t a favorable time in their history. So it didn’t automatically occur to me what to name it.”

Sometimes not even knowing history helps.

On the eve of Zelensky’s address to the Danish parliament, Irina asked her husband, who has a degree in history, what references he could mention.

It came armed with more and lesser-known historical facts, but in the end, the local reference the Ukrainian president used was “hygge,” the Danish word for cosiness.

I translated as “I would ask people at the Danish families’ homes today to light a candle in memory of the Ukrainian lives that have been lost to the Russian invasion.”

“I know that in Denmark, a candle is an image of hygge and a normal home life. That is a life that many people in Ukraine can hardly imagine,” he said.

Two men, two styles

“When you translate politicians, there is always an element of surprise because they want their speeches to be interesting or they want to project a certain image.

“President Putin, in particular, wants to project himself as a man of the people, as a kind of macho man in control.

“And he does it using street language, these kinds of very casual, almost gangster expressions.”

That is why he does not shy away from expressions that may sound vulgar.

Referring to NATO last year, for example, “he used an expression whose primary meaning is ‘they left us,’ but in the context the correct interpretation was ‘they screwed us.'”

At this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he told the audience that countries that talked about reducing nuclear weapons could “fuck off.”

Sometimes, he spares himself the profanity, but projects the same attitude.

Speaking about Ukraine having to comply with the ceasefire agreements agreed upon after the invasion of Crimea, Putin used a phrase that was seen as misogynistic: “Like it or not, you have to put up with it, my beauty.”

“To which Zelensky replied: ‘Yes, Ukraine is beautiful, but it’s not yours,'” Irina recalls.

The point is that the president of Russia tends to use colorful phrases and idioms, “and he always uses new ones, so we are always a little nervous when we are translating it.”

However, Irina observes, he remarkably only uses that kind of language “when he’s relaxed.”

After the Wagner Group’s coup attempt in June, for example, he did not use any idioms, something that, for Irina, made it clear “that he did not feel that he was in total control.”

Simultaneously translating Zelensky is also a challenge, but different.

“The president of Ukraine sometimes follows a script and sometimes he doesn’t.

“When he addresses parliaments or nations, he has prepared speeches full of interesting historical references, so you need your general knowledge.

“Sometimes it gets out of hand, like I did with the hygge thing in Denmark, but with Zelensky you always have to anticipate that there will be some very high-level academic references.”

Although he was once a comedian, he seems to have deliberately left behind anything that could be seen as a small joke.

But still suddenly.

In fact, according to Irina, listening to it is like attending an informal meeting of musical improvisation.

“When you spontaneously react to an event or do these very short late-night speeches or interviews and meetings with the press, it’s an interesting challenge.

“It starts at some point and then goes into a lot of very long sub-clauses and sentences and explains things in a very unorthodox way.

“It’s not like your typical politician speaking in polished, stuffy, prepared phrases. It’s more like a stream of consciousness.

“It’s always interesting to hear him speak. He always does it with a lot of emotion. But all of that makes it very difficult to interpret him grammatically.

“He’s a very challenging subject.”

This is problematic because, according to Irina, there is a shortage of Ukrainian translators.

“You use everything you can, including Google Translate, which is good with Ukrainian.

“But when it’s a new or high-risk situation, or if it’s a visiting politician or government delegation, you need human interpreters to translate the nuances and idioms.”

*If you want to listen to the BBC Word of Mouth episode “Interpreting Presidents Putin and Zelensky”, click here.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/articles/c97pv0gglleo, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-08-12 03:40:06

BBC SERIES “WORD OF MOUTH”