Russian authorities have fined a 70-year-old citizen for discrediting the role of the military and saying that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, seemed to him “handsome and funny”, praising his sense of humour. The NGO Memorial gives the news, according to which the facts date back to December 2022, when the 70-year-old, during a vacation in the Caucasus, allegedly uttered some positive sentences about Zelensky in the presence of a waitress while she was in a club with another person . “Everyone used to laugh at her jokes,” she allegedly said, alluding to the president’s humor.

His statements sparked numerous complaints from those present, including the waitress. So the 70-year-old, with numerous vision problems, was transferred to a police station where she allegedly signed a document bearing her words without using her glasses. Subsequently, according to the woman’s version collected by Memorial, she complained that these words had been “misrepresented”.

Russian authorities recorded in the report that the lady had lauded Ukraine and predicted that Zelensky would “rule everyone”. The woman also accused the waitress of having manipulated her words, due to a dispute that the two had had the day before the conversation that ended up under accusation.

The case led to a trial, which began in early April, in which the footage from the local cameras was not analyzed and the presence of any witnesses was refused since, according to the Russian authorities, all the people involved in the affair they had already made their statements in writing. The Court ruled that the woman will have to pay a fine of 40,000 rubles, approximately 446 euros.