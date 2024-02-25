Zelensky is going to complain to the US and EU authorities about foreigners listening to Russia
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during a press conference broadcast on the all-Ukrainian telethon, said that he would complain to the US and EU authorities about entire countries and foreign structures. who listen to Russia. His words lead RIA News.
According to him, he has a whole list of media representatives and companies that have close ties with Moscow.
