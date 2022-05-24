The American “Time” magazine ranked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky among the 100 most influential people for 2022.

“The Ukrainian people have a leader who deserves their courage and steadfastness in President Zelensky,” US President Joe Biden wrote.

“The nations of the free world, inspired by President Zelensky’s example, are more united, more determined and more targeted than ever,” the US president added.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army Valery Zaloghny was also included in the list, which also included Russian President Vladimir Putin. Time magazine has published the annual list since 1999.