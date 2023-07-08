President of Ukraine Zelensky invited Turkey to the global “peace summit”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Turkey to the so-called global peace summit. This is reported RIA News.

“I am grateful to Turkey for supporting the peace formula that I presented last year. We are actively working on the implementation of the points of the formula, we are preparing a global peace summit, ”the politician said. According to him, it is very important that Ankara be among the leaders in such work.

In June, it became known that representatives of the European Union and the United States wanted to meet with neutral countries on Ukraine to discuss Zelensky’s “peace formula”. Danish Copenhagen was mentioned as a possible platform for discussion. It was clarified that the head of the EC Ursula von der Leyen, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, as well as envoys from India, Brazil and South Africa could come to the meeting.