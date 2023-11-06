The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, invited his former American counterpart Donald Trump (2017-2021) to visit the country so that he could “explain” to him the war against Russia, which began with the invasion of Russian troops in February last year .

In an interview with American broadcaster NBC, which aired on Sunday (5), Zelensky questioned Trump’s statement in May that, if he were president again, he would resolve the war “in 24 hours”.

“If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes, yes, 24 minutes, to explain to President Trump that he cannot resolve this war. He could not bring peace because of [Vladimir] Putin,” said Zelensky, who mentioned current American President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine in February.

“I think he understood some details that you can only understand by being here. Then, [também] I invite President Trump,” said the Ukrainian.

Like much of the Republican Party, Trump has spoken out against new military aid packages for Ukraine.

In July, when the United States announced the supply of cluster bombs to the invaded country, Trump criticized the measure and said that Americans should not send “our last reserves at a time when our own arsenals are dangerously reduced”.

“We must end this madness, put an immediate end to the bloodshed in Ukraine, and refocus on the vital interests of the United States,” Trump said.

In addition to the $44 billion in military aid it has already sent since the start of the conflict, the Biden administration has proposed a $106 billion supplemental budget package, with $61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine and $14.3 billion for Israel, to be approved by the American Congress.

However, last Thursday (2), the Chamber, where Republicans have a small majority, approved an opposition project to allocate resources only to Israel, with money that would come from cuts in the American Federal Revenue.

The proposal has little chance of passing the Senate, where Democrats have a small majority, and Biden has already said that, if the law reaches his desk, he will veto the text.