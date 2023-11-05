Donald Trump, he says, would end the war between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president, needs just 24 minutes to explain to the former US president that conflict with Vladimir Putin is inevitable.

“Former President Trump said that in about 24 hours he can do it and end the war. As far as I’m concerned, what can I say? So he’s welcome too. President Biden was here, and I think he understood some details that you can only understand them by being here,” Zelensky said in response to Kristen Welker of NBC News. “So, I invite President Trump.”

“If he comes here, I will need 24 minutes, yes, 24 minutes. No more. Yes. No more: 24 minutes to explain to President Trump that he cannot handle this war” in that amount of time, Zelensky said. “He Cannot bring peace because of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.”

In an interview on ‘Meet the Press’ in September, Trump said he would resolve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if he were re-elected. He provided few details about how he would accomplish the task: “If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips.” “I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelensky,” Trump said then, adding that he would “make a fair deal for everyone.”