Zelensky invites Trump to visit the country again. | Photo: People's Gazette Montage/ Sergey Dolzhenko and John Mabanglo/EFE

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyreiterated this Saturday (17) the invitation for the former president of the United States donald trump visit the country. Zelensky said he will personally go with the former president into the combat zone to show details of the ongoing war with Russia.

“If Mr. Trump comes, I am even willing to go with him to the front line,” said Zelensky during his speech at the Security Conference Munich, held in Germany.

The Ukrainian head of state emphasized the importance of the reality of war for those who have the power to make decisions. “If we talk about dialogue, we must show those who make the decisions what real war means.”

Zelensky recalled that he had already publicly invited Trump to visit Ukraine on other occasions. “It depends on him, on his will,” he said about the possibility of the visit taking place.

Trump, who is the Republican Party's favorite for re-election, has sometimes assured that if he is elected president again, he will end the war between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours. The Republican this week advocated that the United States offer financing to Ukraine in the form of loans to be repaid after the end of the war.

However, Republican congressmen loyal to the former president prevented the approval of an aid item for Ukraine worth more than US$60 billion proposed by the White House at the end of last year, which aimed to continue sending assistance to the country throughout this year.

Faced with the risk of American aid not being approved, Zelensky addressed American lawmakers, stating that Ukraine will win the war regardless. “They have to understand that we will win this war, with or without them. We have no other way”, pointed out the Ukrainian leader.