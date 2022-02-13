President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, February 13, in a telephone conversation with American leader Joe Biden, invited him to visit Kiev as soon as possible. According to the broadcaster CNN citing a source in the Ukrainian government, there was no affirmative answer from the head of the White House.

At the same time, the TV company’s interlocutor in the US presidential administration noted that Biden is unlikely to visit Ukraine.

In addition, during the conversation, Zelensky asked his American colleague to provide additional financial and military assistance. As the American official explained, the Ukrainian leader stressed that strong economic support would show Russia “the West’s support for Ukraine.”

The telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine took place on February 13 and lasted about an hour. Biden assured his Ukrainian counterpart that the United States remains committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty, the US administration said. The parties also agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis around Ukraine.

Kiev added that during the conversation, issues of security, economics and sanctions against Russia were also discussed.

The United States and a number of European countries have recently expressed concern over the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone. Such statements are used as a pretext to place as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation, they say in Russia.

On February 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about “Russian aggression” against Ukraine pursues provocative goals, thereby encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreements.