Brothers of Italy divided on the invitation to Zelensky for Atreju

Fratelli d’Italia is thinking of inviting Volodymyr Zelensky to Atreju, the Brothers of Italy celebration, which in mid-December will be dedicated to the celebration of one year of government. But, as La Stampa reports, “public opinion is divided, questioning support for the Ukrainian resistance, and the Melonians do the same. The doubts have reached Palazzo Chigi, splitting Meloni’s magic circle, the collaborators who live in the nearby offices to the leader’s room and are not always in harmony with each other.”

According to La Stampa’s background story, “among the chats with variable convergences there is one, entitled “Chigi Monitoring”, used to comment on articles published in newspapers and sites. A reasoned press review that also serves to vindicate positions, ideas, proposals, and to highlight differences between those who whisper in the Prime Minister’s ear”.

In the chat, according to the Turin newspaper, there is also “Paolo Quadrozzi, for years in the leader’s press office, brother-in-law of the historic spokesperson Giovanna Ianniello, and today employed at Palazzo Chigi with a position in direct collaboration with the undersecretary of the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano. Two days ago in that chat, while Meloni was in Zagreb, Atreju was being discussed. Under the image of an article, Quadrozzi writes: «If he really said this he doesn’t understand anything about politics»”.

The reference would be to the other undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, that for the Press “is working to bring Zelensky to the event“. Fazzolari, explains the newspaper, is the architect of Meloni’s Atlanticist turn.

More generally, Ilario Lombardo says that “in the party we experience with discomfort the fact that support for Zelensky could have a high price in terms of consensus. Especially if we leave the institutional framework of the government of a NATO member country, and support becomes explicit in a party celebration”. The story will certainly continue to be talked about.

