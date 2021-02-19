President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to revise the scenarios for resolving the situation in Donbass. Reported by TASS with reference to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

“There is a situation of returning to the NSDC decision of December 5, 2019, when five scenarios were considered in relation to the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Now these five scenarios will be raised, and the relevant structures have been instructed by the President to review all these things, and if necessary, make new editions and new amendments, ”he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia because of the “aggressive actions” in Donbass and Crimea. The department called on Russia to “stop the aggression”, return to the space of international law and “liberate the temporarily occupied territories.”

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and the occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.