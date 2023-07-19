President of Ukraine Zelensky instructed to strengthen the protection of the ports of Odessa after night strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to strengthen the protection of the ports of Odessa after night attacks on them. This was announced in the official Telegram– channel of the Ukrainian leader.

“The military has been instructed to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure,” he said of the decisions taken during a conference call on July 19.

Earlier, the mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, said that he considered last night “one of the worst” since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. According to him, the city was attacked by rockets and attack drones.

Soon there was a video of a powerful explosion at one of the facilities in Odessa. Footage taken by local residents from a high-rise building shows how a powerful detonation occurs at the facility at night, illuminating the surrounding area.